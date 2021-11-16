Tuesday, November 16th

Keith VanDeventer is the new varsity boys golf coach at Columbus East High School. Keith is Head Pro and Course Manager at Greenbelt. He will hold a call-out meeting for all athletes interested in becoming members of the golf program at East, and their parents, Monday, November 22nd, at 5:30 PM in The Chamber at East. Enter through door 48, the main athletic entrance.

Columbus East girls basketball hosts Brown County Tuesday. It will be senior night. Masks are required.

Columbus North fans heading to Southport for Tuesday’s girls basketball games are advised that cash tickets will not be sold at the gate. Only digital tickets are accepted. You can find a l.ink at columbusnorthathletics.org.

The New Albany football team is playing in the semi-state on Friday, so the Columbus North at New Albany girls basketball games scheduled for Friday will be played on Thursday. Tickets will be sold at the door. A mask is required if the fan is not vaccinated.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll has Columbus East girls ranked 18th.

Columbus East’s Cadence Gilley has been named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 3A/4A Senior All-Star Team. She will participate in a North-South All-Star match on Sunday at Lawrence North High School at 4:00 PM. Gabby Dean of East was named to the Junior All-Star South Team.

Girls Basketball