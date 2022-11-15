Columbus East Collegiate Signings

Saige Stahl, Indiana State University, Basketball

Kaylee Cole, Bowling Green State University, Softball

Eight Columbus North student-athletes will participate in a Wednesday signing ceremony at the cafeteria at 5:30 PM.

Lily Baker, Clayton Guthrie, & William Russell- Track and Cross Country

Rylie Bozeman & Liberty Jones- Lacrosse

Josie Lemmons & Maddie Rutan- Softball

Mallory Gilley- Soccer

North has two more signing ceremonies scheduled for February 1st and April 12th.

Columbus North Boys Soccer End of Season Co-MVPs are Anthony Johnson and Flynn Keele.

Veteran high school softball coach Jerry Burton, who last coached at Seymour, is now an assistant for Columbus East Softball.

Girls Basketball on Tuesday, November 15th

Hauser home to Madison Shawe

Columbus Christian home to Martinsville

Columbus North home to Southport

Tuesday’s New Albany Girls Swim Relays with Columbus East will be held at Highland Hills Middle School, 3492 Edwardsville-Galena Road in Georgetown. Payment will be by cash at the gate.

Columbus East Girls Basketball will start a new series on Saturday. The opponent will be Corydon Central at the Orange Pit. Admission is $6 at the gate. The JV game will start at 5:00 PM with doors opening at 4:15 PM.

The start of Wednesday’s Blue-White Wrestling dual at Columbus North has been changed from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

There is a time change for the Columbus East at Noblesville boys basketball game on November 26th. JV and Frosh games at 12:00 PM and Varsity about 1:30 PM.

Columbus East’s Gabby Dean will have a final high school volleyball farewell as she plays in an upcoming North-South All-Star Game.

For her Senior Project, Columbus East’s Makenzie Foster is holding a Softball Camp. It will be Saturday, December 10th at the Hit Factory, 5630 N. Marr Road. Grades 3-6 from 10:00 AM – Noon and grades 7-10 from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. Cost is $25 per camper. All proceeds will go to the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Supply Assistance Program.

The recent IHSAA tourney cluster realignments include Columbus North getting a Boys Basketball Sectional assignment.