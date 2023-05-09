Local Sports 

Tuesday, May 9th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

First Round- Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament

  • Floyd Central  8  Columbus East  2

Roncalli Freshmen  7  Columbus North JV White  4

 

Softball

  • #1 Columbus North  16  Brownstown Central  3  (6 Innings)

With a win Tuesday at Bloomington South, the Bull Dogs can finish the conference season unbeaten.

 

Columbus North at #1 Carmel Girls Tennis moved from Monday to Tuesday at 5:30 PM at Perry Meridian.

The first round Hoosier Hills Conference Girls Tennis match between Columbus East and Bedford North Lawrence was moved from Monday to Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

Boys Golf

  • Madison  147  Columbus east  160
  • North Decatur  160  Edinburgh & Hauser  180;  Edinburgh won the tie-breaker

The Monday Unified Track Meet, Columbus East at Seymour, was postponed until Wednesday at 5:45 PM.

Columbus East’s Chase Harrison will sign his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Franklin College.  He will play football at Franklin.

Former Bull Dog, Dr. Will Watts, registered a hole-in-one on Friday at Harrison Lake Country Club.