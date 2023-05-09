Tuesday, May 9th

Baseball

First Round- Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament

Floyd Central 8 Columbus East 2

Roncalli Freshmen 7 Columbus North JV White 4

Softball

#1 Columbus North 16 Brownstown Central 3 (6 Innings)

With a win Tuesday at Bloomington South, the Bull Dogs can finish the conference season unbeaten.

Columbus North at #1 Carmel Girls Tennis moved from Monday to Tuesday at 5:30 PM at Perry Meridian.

The first round Hoosier Hills Conference Girls Tennis match between Columbus East and Bedford North Lawrence was moved from Monday to Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

Boys Golf

Madison 147 Columbus east 160

North Decatur 160 Edinburgh & Hauser 180; Edinburgh won the tie-breaker

The Monday Unified Track Meet, Columbus East at Seymour, was postponed until Wednesday at 5:45 PM.

Columbus East’s Chase Harrison will sign his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Franklin College. He will play football at Franklin.

Former Bull Dog, Dr. Will Watts, registered a hole-in-one on Friday at Harrison Lake Country Club.