Columbus North High School has selected Logan Haston as its new head football coach. The recommendation will be sent to the BCSC school board at its next meeting for official approval. Haston comes to Columbus from his coaching and teaching roles at Fishers High School, where he served as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach since 2020. Previous coaching stops for Haston include one year at Hamilton Southeastern, where he served as assistant head coach, and three years at Manchester University, serving as Quarterbacks Coach, JV Offensive Coordinator, and Academics Coordinator.

Haston is the son of a long-time football coach at Avon High School, and played at Avon, graduating in 2012. He was team captain, AP Honorable Mention All-State, and two time First Team All-Conference. He holds 12 individual school passing records at Manchester University. Haston earned a B.A. in Spanish Education and a minor in International Studies from Manchester, and also has a Physical Education endorsement.

Haston and his wife Jennifer have four children: Luna (4), Karlie (11), Emma (12), and Jackson (15).

His specific teaching and other non-football duties at North High School will be determined in the near future.

By the way, Haston’s name is pronounced “HAS-ten”.

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional Championship

Columbus East 6 Bloomington South 5 (8 Innings)

Columbus East (13-16-1) vs. Mooresville (27-3) at Jasper Regional on Saturday, June 4th, at 1:00 PM

Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional

Rising Sun 3 Hauser 2 (10 Innings)

Rising Sun Softball Sectional Championship

Hauser 4 Rising Sun 3

Hauser (22-4-1) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (11-14) at Hauser Regional on Tuesday, May 31st, at 6:00 PM