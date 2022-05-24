Tuesday, May 24th

The new Columbus North boys and girls swim coach and Donner Swim Club coach is Michael Cunningham. He has been coaching for over 20 years and most recently at Libertyville (Illinois) High School.

Local girls track athletes will compete Tuesday at 5:30 PM in the Girls Track Regional at Franklin Community High School.

Rising Sun Class 1A Softball Sectional

Hauser 15 Oldenburg Academy 0

The Jets play South Decatur at 7:30 PM Tuesday. Before that, Jac-Cen-Del meets Rising Sun at 6:00 PM. The championship game is Thursday at 6:00 PM.

Columbus North girls tennis meets Greensburg at 5:30 PM Tuesday in Girls Regional Tennis at Bloomington South. The host school is Bloomington North, but the tourney will be held at Bloomington South. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Indiana University’s indoor courts. There is a $5 entry fee.

The Bloomington North Softball Sectional debuts Tuesday with Columbus North facing East Central at 6:00 PM, and Bloomington South and Shelbyville colliding at 7:30 PM.

Indian Creek won the Bloomington North Unified Track Sectional with 119 points. Columbus East and Columbus North tied for 10th with 72 points.

Boys Golf

Rushville 201 Hauser 219

Baseball

Indy Lutheran 13 Hauser 2

High School Baseball Coaches Association Final Polls