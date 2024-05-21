Local Sports 

Tuesday, May 21st

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East Softball Sectional

  • Franklin  5  Columbus East  3
  • Columbus North  4  Shelbyville  0

Tuesday (5/21):

  • Whiteland vs. Franklin- 6:00 PM
  • East Central vs. Columbus North to follow

Milan Softball Sectional

  • Brownstown Central  3  Southwestern Hanover  0

Tuesday (5/21):

  • Hauser vs. Switzerland County- 5:30 PM
  • Brown County vs. Milan to follow

Regular Season Baseball

  • Hauser  8  Indy Lutheran  7

Other Tuesday (5/21) Events

  • Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional 5:30 PM:

Columbus North vs. East Central

Bedford North Lawrence vs. Southwestern Hanover

  • Regional Girls Track & Field at Shelbyville- CE & CN- 6:00 PM