Tuesday, May 17th

website maker Conference Indiana Boys Golf Championship

Bloomington South 294 Columbus North 297

All 5 Bull Dog golfers broke 80 to ear All-Conference honors

Columbus North has a duel meet with Seymour

Baseball

Columbus North 8 Fishers 7 (Varsity)

Fishers 15 Columbus North 4 (JV)

Columbus North has entered the Class 4A Coaches Poll at the tenth spot, and is 11th in the latest Prep Baseball Report rankings.

Will Baker and Dyllan Redmon of North have been named all-district, and Zack Wagner is an academic all-stater.

North is home to Hamilton Southeastern at 5:30 PM Tuesday and Columbus East hosts East Central.

Girls Track Sectional is Tuesday at Franklin Community High School at 5:30 PM with Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser. The Boys Sectional is Thursday at Columbus North.

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional draw has Columbus East and Columbus North meeting in the first round, along with Brown County vs. Hauser. Edinburgh meets the North-East winner.

63 middle school football players turned out for the joint East-North Camp that got underway Monday night at Andress Field with action switching to Stafford Field Tuesday.

Columbus North softball will host Silver Creek Wednesday at 6:00 PM, and it will be “Youth Night”.

Softball

Hauser 13 Morristown 1

Club Olympia swimmers won the second place trophy at the Fast 500 Invitational at Fishers over the weekend.

Another IUPUC baseball commit: Gage Kale, Class of 2022, Owen Valley High School