Local Sports 

Tuesday, May 16th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Golf

  • Columbus North was runner-up in the Conference Indiana Tournament at Timbergate.  Bloomington South was first with a 287 and the Bull Dogs finished second at 292.  All 5 CN golfers made all-conference.

Baseball

  • Columbus North  5  Fishers  0  (Varsity)  Blake Osborne tossed a one-hitter.
  • New Albany  11  Columbus East  2  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  14  Morristown  1  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  4  Fishers  3  (JV- 8 Innings)  Tito Heredia walk-off single

Softball

  • Hauser  17  Morristown  0  (5 Innings)

Jets clinch Mid-Hoosier Conference title


Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Draw

Wednesday-  Columbus North vs. Edinburgh

Thursday-  Hauser vs. Brown County and Columbus East vs. CN/Edinburgh Winner

Friday-  Championship

 

The Hauser at Columbus North Softball game on Thursday will now have a 6:00 PM start.

Girls Track Sectional at Franklin Community High School

Tuesday, May 16th, Starting at 5:45 PM

Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser

 

Two Hoosier golf representatives have advanced to the Round of 32 at the U.S. Golf Association Four-Ball Championship in DuPont, Washington.  The duo: Abby Whittington of Evansville and former Columbus North player Nathaly Munnicha.

Ex-Bull Dog Tucker Smith of the University of Oklahoma finished second in the shot put at the Big 12 Conference Track & Field meet.

IUPUC is searching for an assistant baseball coach.  Contact head coach Scott Bickel if you are interested at [email protected]

Carter Patterson, Columbus East Basketball, is playing for Team SCIBA, and his club won a recent Indy AAU tourney with a 5-0 record.