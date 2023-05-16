Boys Golf

Columbus North was runner-up in the Conference Indiana Tournament at Timbergate. Bloomington South was first with a 287 and the Bull Dogs finished second at 292. All 5 CN golfers made all-conference.

Baseball

Columbus North 5 Fishers 0 (Varsity) Blake Osborne tossed a one-hitter.

New Albany 11 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)

Hauser 14 Morristown 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 4 Fishers 3 (JV- 8 Innings) Tito Heredia walk-off single

Softball

Hauser 17 Morristown 0 (5 Innings)

Jets clinch Mid-Hoosier Conference title



Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Draw

Wednesday- Columbus North vs. Edinburgh

Thursday- Hauser vs. Brown County and Columbus East vs. CN/Edinburgh Winner

Friday- Championship

The Hauser at Columbus North Softball game on Thursday will now have a 6:00 PM start.

Girls Track Sectional at Franklin Community High School

Tuesday, May 16th, Starting at 5:45 PM

Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser

Two Hoosier golf representatives have advanced to the Round of 32 at the U.S. Golf Association Four-Ball Championship in DuPont, Washington. The duo: Abby Whittington of Evansville and former Columbus North player Nathaly Munnicha.

Ex-Bull Dog Tucker Smith of the University of Oklahoma finished second in the shot put at the Big 12 Conference Track & Field meet.

IUPUC is searching for an assistant baseball coach. Contact head coach Scott Bickel if you are interested at [email protected]

Carter Patterson, Columbus East Basketball, is playing for Team SCIBA, and his club won a recent Indy AAU tourney with a 5-0 record.