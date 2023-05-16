Tuesday, May 16th
Boys Golf
- Columbus North was runner-up in the Conference Indiana Tournament at Timbergate. Bloomington South was first with a 287 and the Bull Dogs finished second at 292. All 5 CN golfers made all-conference.
Baseball
- Columbus North 5 Fishers 0 (Varsity) Blake Osborne tossed a one-hitter.
- New Albany 11 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)
- Hauser 14 Morristown 1 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 4 Fishers 3 (JV- 8 Innings) Tito Heredia walk-off single
Softball
- Hauser 17 Morristown 0 (5 Innings)
Jets clinch Mid-Hoosier Conference title
Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Draw
Wednesday- Columbus North vs. Edinburgh
Thursday- Hauser vs. Brown County and Columbus East vs. CN/Edinburgh Winner
Friday- Championship
The Hauser at Columbus North Softball game on Thursday will now have a 6:00 PM start.
Girls Track Sectional at Franklin Community High School
Tuesday, May 16th, Starting at 5:45 PM
Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser
Two Hoosier golf representatives have advanced to the Round of 32 at the U.S. Golf Association Four-Ball Championship in DuPont, Washington. The duo: Abby Whittington of Evansville and former Columbus North player Nathaly Munnicha.
Ex-Bull Dog Tucker Smith of the University of Oklahoma finished second in the shot put at the Big 12 Conference Track & Field meet.
IUPUC is searching for an assistant baseball coach. Contact head coach Scott Bickel if you are interested at [email protected]
Carter Patterson, Columbus East Basketball, is playing for Team SCIBA, and his club won a recent Indy AAU tourney with a 5-0 record.