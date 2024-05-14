Tuesday, May 14th

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Draw

Wednesday, 5/15: Columbus East vs. Columbus North- 4:30 PM

Thursday, 5/16: Winner of CE-CN vs. Edinburgh- 4:30 PM and Greensburg vs. Hauser- 4:30 PM

Friday, 5/17: Championship- 4:30 PM

Six Columbus East student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers in college Monday afternoon (5/13) at the CEHS main gymnasium:

Savanna Sullivan, Softball, Huntington University

Blake Borkhardt, Baseball, Jackson (MI) College

Gabbie Meier, Diving, University of Southern Indiana

Julia Beckort, Cheer, Purdue

Jack Fischvogt, Basketball, IU Columbus

Caaden Gault, Football, Depauw

The Columbus Indiana Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame has announced it will be holding its 1st Annual CISSHOF Golf Scrambles Fundraiser at Otter Creek Golf Course on October 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Entry fee is $320 per team. There will be a limit of 25 teams. Proceeds will go toward funding the CISSHOF awards banquet.

Columbus East presents a one day Softball Camp on Wednesday, June 13th, at 5:30 – 7:30 PM for 6th – 8th (incoming freshmen) at the CE softball diamond. Among the instructors will be several D-1 athletes.

Conference Indiana Boys Golf Championship at Timbergate

1) Bloomington South 294

2) Columbus North 322

3) Terree Haute South 330

4) Terre Haute North 340

5) Southport 377

Bull Dogs: Schneider 77, A. Perry & Clark 80, Perkins 85, & Battin 87. Schneider, Perry, & Clark were All-Conference.

Girls Tennis

Carmel 3 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)

North wins by Wilson and Saad in singles.

Carmel 5 Columbus North 0 (JV)

Baseball

Columbus North 2 Fishers 1

Bull Dogs: Hensley 2 hits, double, RS, RBI; Osbourne & Rayburn hits; Kintner hit and RBI; McLean double; S. Perry double and RS. Rayburn went the 7 inning distance, allowing 4 hits and 2 walks and striking out 4 in his game-winning performance. Fishers is ranked 7th in the Coaches Poll and Columbus North is 9th.

New Albany 14 Columbus East 2

CE hitting: Jones 2 hits, Wilkinson & Balzer 1 hit, and Watkins a double.

Mid-Hoosier Conference Track

Hauser girls 4th

Hauser boys 2nd

Hauser and Morristown had softball games scheduled for Monday (5/13) at Morristown and Tuesday (5/14) at Hauser. Due to a threatening weather forecast for Tuesday, a doubleheader was played at Morristown. Hauser won both games, 15-1 and 8-0. Hauser Baseball also defeated Morristown 14-4. The wins by the 2 Hauser teams meant both ball clubs clinched Mid-Hoosier Conference championships.

Softball

Columbus East 14 Jeffersonville 1

CE hitting: Fish 4 hits, 8 RBI, 3 doubles, and a home run; Ross home run and 3 RBI; Sullivan 3 RS. Pitching: Robinson went the distance with 9 strikeouts.

Tuesday (5/14) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Boys Golf at Seymour- 4:45 PM

Girls Track Sectional at Franklin- 6:00 PM

Baseball JV White home to Center Grove- 6:00 PM

Softball at Jennings County- 5:30 PM

Columbus East

Boys Golf home to New Albany- Canceled

Softball at Indian Creek- 5:30 PM

Baseball home to East Central- 6:00 PM

Baseball JV home to Cathedral- 5:30 PM

Girls Track Sectional at Franklin- 6:00 PM

Hauser