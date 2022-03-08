Tuesday, March 8th

website maker 50 years ago March 4th (March 4, 1972), the Columbus Bull Dogs claimed the IHSAA Boys Gymnastics Championship!

The James A. Henderson Playground at The Commons will reopen Tuesday at 10:00 AM.

The Columbus North boys and girls track teams started their seasons at the Bloomington North Indoor Invitational at IU. No team scores were kept, but Bull Dog winners were Sam Hobbleheydar in the boys 1600, Noah Abfall in the long jump, Tucker Smith in the shot put, and Claire Wisler in the girls 1600, plus one boys and two girls relays.

In a second meet at UIndy, Tucker Smith won the shot put, and 5 relays were victorious.

The 50th annual IHSAA State Girls Gymnastics meet will be held at Ball State’s Worthen Arena on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Fans are advised to enter Door 1 on the Northeast side of the facility beginning at 10:00 AM. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11. Tickets must be purchased electronically for $10. There is a link at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Club Olympia swimmers achieved eight Senior State, 13 Age Group State, and 3 National Level cuts at the SE Divisional Championships at Center Grove High School.

Columbus East wrestling coach and 3A Coach of the Year Chris Cooper and 160-pound State Runner-Up Kade Law of East were recognized at Monday night’s Bartholomew Consolidated School Board Meeting.

Columbus East wrestling is holding its 11th annual Mulch Madness Sale. For details, go to Columbus East Wrestling on Facebook.

In the Big Ten Wrestling Tourney, Columbus East’s Cayden Rooks, seeded 13th, defeated the #4 seed at 141 pounds, but lost his next two matches. Graham Rooks at 149 went 1-2, and 174-pounder Nick South was 1-3.

The 55-and-over Senior Softball League, under auspices of the Columbus Softball Association, is gearing up for the 2022 campaign. Signup is underway at www.leaguelineup.com/columbussoftballassociation. Players may also call 812-379-4872. Play starts in Mid-April.