At Monday night’s annual All-Area All-Star Benefit Girls Basketball Game at Columbus Christian Gymnasium, the Gold team defeated the Red team 67-54. Saige Stahl of Columbus East led the Gold girls with a game-high 17 points, followed by Olympian teammate Koryn Greiwe with 13. Madelyn Poe of Hauser added 11 for the Gold. The Red squad was topped by Columbus North’s Lauren Barker with 10.



