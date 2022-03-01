Tuesday, March 1st

The Columbus Christian girls lost in the Christian Schools South Regional Championship Game to Tabernacle Christian of Martinsville 53-25.

The Columbus Christian boys basketball team leaves Tuesday morning for Dayton, TN, and the National Association of Christian Athletes Tourney. CCS will play the Cincy Warriors Wednesday morning.

St. Peters girls and boys basketball teams won the Indiana Lutheran School Athletic Association State Tourney titles in Ft. Wayne over the weekend. The girls defeated Holy Cross of Ft. Wayne 36-23, Central of New Haven 34-18, and Lutheran Central of Brownstown 32-25. The boys won over Calvary of Southport 49-12, Lutheran Central of Brownstown 51-45, and St. Johns Sauers 39-23. Both St. Peters teams will now compete in the Lutheran Basketball Athletic Association Nationals in Ft. Wayne beginning March 17th.

Boys basketball sectionals get underway Tuesday evening, including Martinsville and Southwestern Shelby. At Martinsville, Columbus East and Bloomington North play in the opener at 6:00 PM, followed by Bloomington South and Martinsville. There is one game at Southwestern Shelby with Rising Sun meeting Jac-Cen-Del.

Central Middle School is the Tri-County Wrestling Tourney champion, thanks to a 59-45 win over Jennings County.