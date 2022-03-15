Tuesday, March 15th

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Set

The IU Men have been assigned to the First Four Tuesday vs. Wyoming (25-8) in Dayton, OH. If the Hoosiers win, they’ll meet St. Mary’s at Portland, OR on Thursday.

Purdue Men vs. Yale in Milwaukee on Friday.

IU Women will be at home Saturday vs. Charlotte.

All-Hoosier Hills Basketball Honorable Mention: Columbus East’s Ben Sylva and Will Rieckers.

Olivet Nazarene, with Hauser’s Alex Gross, lost to Grace 90-87 in the NAIA Tourney. Gross had 32 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Former Bull Dog Amani Guy and her Marian team won a second straight NAIA tourney contest, defeating Rio Grande 99-78. Amani had 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Marian University advances to the NAIA Nationals at Sioux City, IA to face Clarke on March 18th.

First spring practices for high school baseball, boys golf, and girls tennis were held on Monday.

Another save was recorded by ex-Columbus North hurler Jakob Meyer at the University of Evansville.

For Columbus East baseballer Sam Claycamp played for the Savannah Bananas over the weekend in 39-degree weather.

The Columbus Hawks home school basketball teams, 14U, JV, and Varsity, opened play in the Home School Nationals on Monday at Springfield, MO.

Columbus North’s Jaxson Scruggs has been selected to play in the Indiana Football Coaches Association 56th Annual North/South All-Star Classic this summer.

Coach Harvey Scruggs is looking to fill some roster spots for a 7 X 7 football tourney this weekend (March 19th & 20th) in Elizabethtown, KY, for his Preps2Prospects 12u team. Link: [email protected]

Former Olympian wrestler Dawson Combest, at UIndy, is now a 3-time All-American after a 6-5 win at 157 pounds in the NCAA Division 2 Nationals.

Chris Quisenberry of Columbus East boys soccer has announced his commitment to Loyola University of Chicago.

Ex-Columbus East player Julian Greenwell had a walk-off RBI double for Wright State on Sunday, giving his team an 11-10 victory over Indiana State. He also had a single and a walk in the contest.

Hauser softball opens its season March 17th at Scottsburg.

Strong performances were recorded by the Hauser Jets in a season-opening indoor track meet at Pike High School. Personal bests were recorded by Cameron Toole and Aleck Lopez in the long jump, and Colin Kistler had a PB in the 3200.

40 years ago on March 13, 1972, the Columbus North Bull Dogs were crowned IHSAA Boys Gymnastics State Champions.