Tuesday, March 12th

On Facebook Monday, the announcement was made that Putt Putt Golf Course in Columbus is closing.

At Ceraland, Point Park defeated IU Columbus Baseball 12-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. IU Columbus Softball defeated Midway University (KY) in the first game of a doubleheader at Midway 8-6. For the IU Columbus men in Game 1, Jared Ross of Franklin Community H.S. had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a home run. Alex McComb of Columbus East provided a sac fly. The IUers lost Game 2 14-3. Ross had another home run along with 2 RBI. In the second contest, former Bull Dog hurler Casper Clark logged a brief appearance and gave up 3 unearned runs and 2 hits. Avery Seegers, a South Decatur H.S. product, had a triple in the nightcap. He is the grandson of Bill Seegers, who was a member of the Columbus H.S. Final Four team of 1964. Meanwhile, Crimson Pride ladies lost their Game Two 6-2.

IU Columbus Softball is at Lindsey Wilson for 2 games Tuesday, 3/12, beginning at 2:00 PM and about 4:00 PM.

Former Columbus East pitcher Peyton Gray picked up the save on Sunday, going 1.2 innings in a 5-3 Reds win over the Cleveland Guardians. Gray allowed one earned run, along with 2 walks and 3 hits.

Devin Mann, the former Bull Dog, is 4-12 at the plate for the Kansas City Royals so far this Spring Training season.

Indiana University is a 6th seed in the Big 10 Men’s Basketball Tourney. The Hoosiers will play Michigan or Penn State Thursday at approximately 9:00 PM, at Target Center in Minneapolis. IU defeated Michigan on the road and was swept by Penn State during the regular season.

Columbus North tracksters competed in the last qualifying meet before the upcoming Hoosier State Relays championship event on March 23rd, this past weekend at UIndy.

Girls:

60M, Mia Nickels, 4th

3200M, Macy Eaton, 2nd

60M Hurdles, Lexy Denny, 28th

4X200 Relay, 18th

4X400 Relay, 14th

4X800 Relay, 5th

Distance Medley Relay, 11th

Pole Vault, Sierra Newell, 16th

Long Jump, Newell, 12th

Shot Put, Abbi Schiefer, 12th

Boys:

60M, Gideon Roukas, 26th

3200M, Rogelio Reyes, 12th

60M Hurdles, Sam Brown, 14th

4X200 Relay, 16th

4X400 Relay, 10th

4X800 Relay, 14th

Distance Medley Relay, 12th

Pole Vault, Wyatt Clark, 9th

Long Jump, Trenton Turner, 28th

Shot Put, Drew Schiefer, 2nd

Columbus East’s Cayden Rooks has punch his ticket to the NCAA Wrestling Championships after winning his Big 10 7th place bout via a 5-1 decision over a Wisconsin foe. It will be his second trip to the finals and his first since 2021. Earlier, Cayden’s brother Graham had claimed a bid as well. Graham was 7th in the conference at 149 pounds and Cayden finished 7th at 133 pounds.

Columbus natives Michael Brinegar and Brady Beyer and a few of their The Swim Team mates spent last week competing in the TYR Pro Series swim event in Westmont, Illinois, going against some of the top professional swimmers in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. Brinegar had finishes of 1st, 2nd, 7th, 12th, & 50th. Brady was 20th, 22nd, 34th, and 50th in 4 events.