Tuesday, June 7th

Indiana defeated Kentucky 92-89 in the annual Girls Junior All-Star Game, which was played at Bedford North Lawrence High School. Columbus East’s Saige Stahl contributed 13 points, 9 rebounds, a steal, and one assist. She also hit a three-pointer.

Columbus North girls golf coach Scott Seavers has been named Columbus North Teacher of the Year by the Bull Dog Alumni Association for the 2021-2022 school year.

Columbus native Jennifer Brinegar has been named to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Tony Stewart is a new inductee into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

Columbus North’s Austin Bode, the University of Louisville freshman, had a pinch-hit two run double over the weekend as Louisville defeated Michigan 20-1 in the Louisville NCAA Baseball Regional. Then Louisville won the tourney elimination game Monday 11-9 after trailing 9-7 through seven innings. The Cards erupted for 4 runs in the eighth and the team now advances to Super Regional play.

Columbus East is in the IHSAA Class 4A Baseball Final Four after capturing the Jasper Regional. East will meet Indianapolis Cathedral this Saturday at Mooresville for a one-game Semi-State with the winner advancing to the State Championship game. East is 15-16-1, and Cathedral is 17-10-2. The game will start shortly after 3:00 PM following a 2A tilt between Linton-Stockton and Centerville.

The other two 4A teams are Zionsville (22-12) and #6 Penn (17-5), and they play at Noon Saturday in LaPorte.

Here’s a sports quizzer for you: How many teams in the final Indiana Baseball Coaches Association Top Ten are still alive in the tourney? Answer: Penn.

Columbus North’s Luke Schneider has committed to the University of Evansville for golf.

Peyton Blinn of Cascade High School and Franklin College has committed for baseball at IUPUC.

Columbus North All-Conference Indiana First Team Softball: Maddi Rutan, Kirsten Danford, Josie Lemmons, and Kelsey Lovelace. Honorable Mention honors to Bailey King and Kaylee Cowan.

Columbus North football’s team camp got underway Monday. So did Columbus East and Columbus North boys and girls basketball camps.

Kyler McIntosh of Columbus North, a freshman baseballer at Alabama State, will play for the Johnson City, TN Doughboys, a summer collegiate team, this season. Alabama State was eliminated in NCAA regional baseball play after winning its conference tourney.

Low gross honors at Saturday’s Greenbelt Men’s Club went to Irv Swinehart with an 80.

You are invited to say hello to the IUPUC Athletic Department coaches and players, along with Athletics Director and head baseball coach Zach McClellan at a Meet and Greet event June 14th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at 531 Washington Street in Columbus.

After one round at the Indiana PGA Professional Championship at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Hauser grad and pro at Otter Creek, Jon Hoover, is three-over par and seven strokes back. Hoover is now at Hillcrest Country Club in Indianapolis.

Delta High School girls tennis reached the Final Four in the IHSAA State Tourney by defeating Oldenburg Academy before losing to Carmel. Delta is coached by Hauser’s Tim Cleland. Delta also had the Mental Attitude Award winner.

Slow-pitch softball legend Steve Imlay will hold hitting clinics in the Columbus area on June 13th and 15th at a location to be named. The sessions are for all ages and skill levels, male and female. Register at SLiAcademy.com/clinics.