Tuesday, June 21st

Former longtime Columbus East football coach Bob Gaddis will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Hall of Fame Tuesday night in Altoona, Iowa.

USA Swimming’s Michael Brinegar will be unable to compete in the Open Water 25K event at the World Championships in Budapest due to a bout with COVID-19.

Columbus North JV and Freshman basketball teams reached the championship games of a recent summer tourney at Indiana Wesleyan University. The JV lost in the title tilt by 2 points, and the 9th graders dropped their game by one marker.

Several former Columbus Babe Ruth baseball players got together at Otter Creek on Saturday to visit with their coach, Jim Gullett, who now resides in Madison, IN. Jim coached the ’79 Ruthers to the state title. Former members of that team included Scotty Earl of Jennings County High School, who later was a member of the Detroit Tigers.