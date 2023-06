The date of the first annual Columbus Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductee All-Star Game has been changed from Friday, August 25th, to Friday, August 11th. The contest will be at Lincoln Center Diamond One at 7:00 PM. A home run derby will begin at 6:00 PM on Diamond Four. The date was switched due to the fact that the 25th is the night of the East-North football game.