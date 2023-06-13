Tuesday, June 13th

The Columbus North Boys Golf Team will play in the State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Tuesday and Wednesday. The 5 Bull Dog duffers teed off earlier Tuesday.

If you didn’t catch the IHSAA Softball State Championship results: Penn defeated Roncalli 2-1 in 9 innings to capture the 4A title.

Ex-Bull Dog Devin Mann of the Oklahoma City Dodgers continued his hot streak Sunday as the Dodgers drubbed El Paso 24-5. Mann went 3-6 with a walk, RBI, and 3 runs scored. He extended his on-base string to 29 games. Mann has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games. Devin is 37 for 102 (.363) during his on-base streak.