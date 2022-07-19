Tuesday, July 19th

Columbus’ Mike Mensendiek won the Senior Male Freestyle Class at the Indiana Field Archery Association’s American Round State Championship in Rensselaer, Indiana. Now it is on to the Nationals in Pennsylvania for Mike.

The Columbus North volleyball team is holding team camp at Columbus North High School with instruction provided Monday by the IU Kokomo volleyball staff.

Columbus North wrestlers Justice Thornton and Asher Ratliff are in Fargo, North Dakota, for the USA Wrestling Junior/Cadet National Tourney. Justice suffered a first round loss but bounced back to go 2-1 for the session.

Hauser Junior High Soccer will begin practicing on Monday, July 25th. Practices will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, and are open to anyone entering grades 6 – 8.

Tony Stewart won the SRX event at the I-55 Raceway in Missouri on Saturday and arrived in Denver, Colorado, in time to watch wife Leah Pruett win the Top Fuel Mile High Dragster Shootout.