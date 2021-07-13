Tuesday, July 13th

Former Bull Dog Gets Hall Call

Mike David, former Bull Dog golfer and Executive Director of the Indiana Golf Association, was inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Former Olympian Named to Academic All-America Team

Indiana Hoosier Football stalwart Harry Crider has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division One Team.

SRX Racing Series Update

Tony Stewart finished third in the latest SRX race at Singer, Wisconsin. Marco Andretti was the winner.

Updates on Former Local Baseball Players in the Minor Leagues

Sam Claycamp, former Columbus East Olympian and Franklin College player, started at third base Friday night for the Atlantic League Lexington KY Legends. He went 0-3 plus a walk and added a scintillating play to grab a foul fly. The Legends Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is the first professional partner league of Major League Baseball.

On Sunday, the Tulsa Drillers Double-A farm team of the Dodgers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 5-1 and Columbus North’s Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. He’s hitting .396 during this torrid stretch.

Former Bull Dog Diver Continues to Excel

Jim Everroad of Columbus, the former Bull Frog diver, continues to bring home the hardware from Masters National Diving. He won the title for his age group at last summer’s championship at the University of west Virginia, and recently won the 2021 Spring Nationals in Orlando. Jim is a 1961 Columbus High School graduate.