Local Sports 

Tuesday, July 12th

Kevin Kelley

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan has announced that the University is opening a position for Head Women’s Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season.  Interested candidates should email him at [email protected]  The home facility will be Ceraland.  McClellan says IUPUC volleyball should begin in the fall of 2023.

IUPUC is opening a baseball coaching position: Head JV Coach.  That announcement comes from IUPUC Head Baseball Coach Scott Bickel.  He can be reached at [email protected]

So far, the IUPUC baseball program has 37 commits.