Tuesday, July 12th

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan has announced that the University is opening a position for Head Women’s Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season. Interested candidates should email him at [email protected] The home facility will be Ceraland. McClellan says IUPUC volleyball should begin in the fall of 2023.

IUPUC is opening a baseball coaching position: Head JV Coach. That announcement comes from IUPUC Head Baseball Coach Scott Bickel. He can be reached at [email protected]

So far, the IUPUC baseball program has 37 commits.