Tuesday, July 11th

Bill Seegers played on the Columbus High School 1964 basketball team that made it to the State Finals. He has a grandson, Avery, who played baseball for South Decatur High School that has elected to continue his academic and baseball careers at IUPUC. Avery was first team All-State for Prep Baseball Report and Max Preps and Honorable Mention 1A IHSAA Coaches All-State.

The hole-in-ones by area golfers just keep coming. The latest: Columbus East athlete Ben Major at Harrison Lake on #6 with an 8-iron.

Former Columbus East Boys Soccer Coach Brad Barber is justifiably proud of his Dad. Pop is the winner of the Mountain Bike Nationals 65-69 Age Group Championship.

There is a new look for the football locker room at Columbus North.

A Summer League Volleyball Tournament is underway at Hauser High School. Action got underway Monday. Games start at 5:00 PM. Tickets are available at the door.