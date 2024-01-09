Tuesday, January 9th

Gymnastics

Columbus North 106.95 Columbus East 94.95

Vault: 1) Euler, CN, 9.5 2) Perry, CN 3) McIntier, CN

Bars: 1) Euler, CN, 9.15 2) Lewis, CE 3) Acton, CN

Beam: 1) Tian, CN, 8.95 2) Perry, CN 3) Euler, CN

Floor: 1) Euler, CN, 9.45 2) Lewis, CE 3) Acton, CN

All-Around: 1) Euler, CN, 36.6 2) Lewis, CE, 35.1 3) Acton, CN, 33.45

Tuesday High School Local Sports Schedule

Carmel at Columbus North- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Columbus North at Jennings County- Varsity Wrestling- 6:00 PM

Columbus North at Jennings County- JV Dual- 6:00 PM

Shelbyville at Columbus East- Boys Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Columbus East at Madison- Boys & Girls Swimming- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Bedford North Lawrence- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Hauser at Oldenburg Academy- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Medora at Columbus Christian- Girls Basketball- 7:30 PM

Columbus Christian at Traders Point- Boys Basketball- 6:30 PM

John Harrell predicts Shelbyville boys over Columbus East 52-51. Over the last 35 years, East leads the series 23-19. Last season, Shelbyville defeated East 50-49 in overtime. This season, the Golden Bears are 8-4, and the Olympians are 3-6.

Wednesday, 1/10, Columbus North plays Covenant Christian of Indianapolis for the first time. Game times at Memorial Gymnasium are 6:00 PM JV and 7:30 PM Varsity. The freshman game has been canceled. Covenant is 4-5 and North is 3-6. John Harrell’s prediction is Columbus North 56-51.

The boys and girls swim meet between Columbus North and Heritage Christian on Thursday, 1/11, has been canceled and will not be made up.

Columbus North’s Unified Track and Field call-out meeting will be Wednesday, January 17th, at 5:30 PM in the LGI Room. A parent is required to attend. Practices will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 PM.

Columbus North football player Luke Revell has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Carelton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Columbus North Football will hold limited contact practices 1/12, 1/17, 1/19, 1/24, 1/26, 1/31, and 2/2. Some practices will be indoors and others will be held outdoors, weather permitting.

Reminder: Former Bull Dog Kooper Glick and the Washington Generals will be playing the Harlem Globetrotters in our neck of the woods coming up soon. The contests will be Thursday, 1/11, at KFC Yum Center in Louisville at 7:00 PM; Friday, 1/12, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, 1/14, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy at 12:30 PM & 5:30 PM.