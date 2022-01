Columbus East girls defeated Eastern (Pekin) at the Orange Pit 78-39, and Olympian senior Koryn Greiwe broke the East all-time scoring record. The previous mark, 1,518, was set in 1980 by Maria Stack. Greiwe broke that standard early in the third quarter with a 3-pointer. She tallied 32 points in the contest and now has 1,523 points and counting.

East won the Jayvee contest 68-24.