IUPUC Athletics held its first-ever press conference Monday at the University. Athletics Director Zach McClellan presided. Also on hand were softball and baseball coaches and several players.

IUPUC Softball will have its home opener on Friday, February 24th, at 12:00 PM at Ceraland Park versus Calumet College (Hammond, IN). The baseball team will have its home debut on Saturday, March 4th, at 1:00 PM versus Cleary University (Michigan). The game will probably be played at the Jennings County High School diamond, which will be home to IUPUC Baseball until its new facility at Ceraland is complete.

Shelbyville Girls Basketball Sectional

Tuesday, January 31st, 6:00 PM- Columbus North (14-8) vs. Franklin (15-5)

Tuesday, January 31st, 7:45 PM- Columbus East (9-13) vs. East Central (15-10)

9th Boys Basketball

Bloomington South 41 Columbus North 35

A special presentation to Saige Stahl and Coach Danny Brown of Columbus East at Monday’s Olympian basketball practice: Saige received her 1,000th career point ball and Coach Brown picked up his 300th East Olympian Girls Basketball win basketball.

Friday night, Cooper Horn joined 10 other members of the Bull Dog 1,000 Point Club. Horn now trails 2007 graduate Bobby Hayes by 4 points for 10th place on the all-time Canine list.

An official from the Friday Bull Dog game versus Southport filed an Exemplary Behavior Report with the IHSAA for Columbus North’s Cooper Horn for his sportsmanship following the game.

Columbus East Boys Golf call-out meeting will be Friday during advisory in the chamber.

Columbus North Girls Tennis call-out meeting will be held Tuesday (1/31) immediately after school in the athletic conference room.

Columbus North’s next collegiate signing ceremony will be Wednesday (2/1) at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria.