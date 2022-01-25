Tuesday, January 25th

Another postponement for Ali Patberg and IU Women’s Basketball: Thursday, Illinois at IU.

Boys Basketball

Hauser “C” Boys 34 Waldron 24

The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association has selected its All-District Teams, tabbing the top senior girls in Southern Indiana. District 3 honorees are Harley Gant and Koryn Greiwe of Columbus East and Kylah Lawson of Columbus North.

Columbus North senior Josie Elwood has organized a Unified Basketball Game between North and East that will take place at halftime of the girls game at North against Roncalli on Thursday. It will be part of her Senior Project.

Tony Stewart will be the third booth member of Fox Sports NASCAR coverage for the Busch Light Clash and the Daytona 500.