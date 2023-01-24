Tuesday, January 24th

The Indiana High School Girls Sports Awards program has announced its Girls Golfer of the Year nominees. One of the candidates is Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker.

Boys Basketball

Center Grove 29 Columbus North 14 (9th)

Columbus East Girls Basketball plays at Silver Creek Tuesday, 1/24. The JV game will be two quarters only and will start at 6:30 PM, followed by a full Varsity contest. Tickets may be obtained online. The link is petehusetwitter or columbuseastathletics.org.

The Columbus North Girls Basketball team will honor the Class of 2023 on Senior Night, Tuesday, 1/24 versus Rushville at Memorial Gymnasium. The game has been moved from Wednesday to Tuesday because of the potential for bad weather. A special senior recognition ceremony will take place after the 6:00 PM JV game.

Hauser Girls Basketball will entertain North Decatur on Tuesday, 1/24. It will be the ladies last home game of the season. If the Varsity wins, the Jets will tie North Decatur for a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship.

On Friday, versus Southport, the Columbus North Boys Basketball team will recognize all the coaches and boys who participate in the Columbus Revolution Basketball Program. All Revolution players will be admitted free and will be recognized at halftime of the Varsity game. All Columbus North students who present their student ID card at the gate will be granted free admission to both the girls and boys games, Rushville on Tuesday and Southport on Friday.

Crosstown Middle School Confrontation

Central 38 Northside 13 (8th Girls)

Northside won the 7th Girls game

An 8th grade open house for Bull Dog Football will be held Wednesday at 5:45 PM at the Large Group Instruction Room at Columbus North.

From IUPUC Athletics Director Zach McClellan:

The IUPUC softball schedule for Spring 2023 includes the Crimson Pride playing two teams receiving NAIA national recognition in the preseason polls. #6 Indiana Wesleyan comes to Columbus February 25th at Ceraland. Also on the docket is Lindsey Wilson (KY), a team that is receiving preseason votes, as well.