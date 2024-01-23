Tuesday, January 23rd

Girls Basketball Sectional Tourney Draws

At Whiteland

Game 1- East Central vs. Whiteland- Tuesday, January 30th

Game 2- Shelbyville vs. Franklin Community- Tuesday, Jan. 30th

Game 3- Columbus East vs. Game 1 Winner- Friday, February 2nd

Game 4- Columbus North vs. Game 2 Winner- Friday, Feb. 2nd

Game 5- Championship- Saturday, February 3rd

At North Decatur

Game 1- Hauser vs. Switzerland County- Tuesday, January 30th

Game 2- Milan vs. North Decatur- Friday, February 2nd

Game 3- South Ripley vs. Game 1 Winner- Friday, February 2nd

Game 4- Championship- Saturday, February 3rd

(Thanks to Columbus east Athletics Website for the Whiteland Girls Basketball Sectional ticket information):

Admission for all tickets will be digital through mobile phones. Tickets may be purchased through Eventlink (additional fees may apply). There will be no cash sales. Fans should present their mobile phone purchase verifications at the gate. Admission is $7per session and $15 for all sessions. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.

Columbus North Football announces that it will host a first annual Passing Academy. It is a camp designed to help young athletes improve their throwing and receiving skills. Over the course of the camp, fundamentals that will sharpen the abilities of any successful quarterback, wide receiver, or offensive skill player will be emphasized. The Columbus North varsity coaching staff will handle the instruction. Each camp session will conclude with a motivational message from Coach Haston. Any athlete, grades 5-8 is welcome. The camp will be held at the Columbus North High School gymnasiums (Enter through Athletics Entrance Door 40). Dates and times: February 5th- 7:30 PM; February 12th- 6:30 PM; February 19th- 6:30 PM; February 26th- 6:30 PM; and March 4th- 6:30 PM. The cost is $50 and includes a camp T-Shirt. Questions: Coach Logan Haston at 317-372-0115.

Columbus North is holding a 6/7 and 8th grade (Middle School) Girls Softball Program. Information is available on the North Softball Facebook site. First open practice was held on January 17th with the next workout scheduled for Wednesday, January 24th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Enter at the front door of the main gymnasium and proceed to the indoor hitting area above the auxiliary gymnasium. Practices will also be held on February 7, 14, 21, & 28. Tryouts will be March 6th at the Columbus North JV Diamond at 5:30 PM.

Boys Basketball

Center Grove 34 Columbus North 25 (Freshman)

Bloomington North Girls Basketball has one game remaining on its Conference Indiana cage schedule. The cougars are the lone conference unbeaten. Columbus North ladies have concluded their conference slate with a 4-1 mark, and are in need of assistance from Terre Haute North to take down the Cougars. IF THN should defeat Bloomington North on Thursday (1/25), Columbus North would share the conference title. Prognosticator John Harrell picks Bloomington North by a 55-34 count.

Columbus North High School will hold an 8th grade open house on Wednesday, 1/24. The event will begin with a community fair from 5:30 – 6:15 PM followed by a meeting in the auditorium. There will be tours and information tables for various departments, clubs, and athletics. Photo ops with the Bull Dog mascot will be available. The Columbus North website will have further updates.

Columbus East Tuesday (1/23) Sports Schedule

JV & Varsity Girls Basketball home to Silver Creek- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Boys & Girls Swimming home to Greensburg- 6:00 PM

Hauser Tuesday (1/23) Sport Schedule

Freshman Boys Basketball home to North Decatur- 6:00 PM

JV & Varsity Girls Basketball at North Decatur- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Columbus Disc Golf Indoor Putting League on Thursday evenings at Donner Center from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Drop by registration is available as play continues through January and February. There will be 3 rounds of putting practice and friendly competition each Thursday.

The Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association announced its Class of 2024. Hall of Famers are John Bansch (deceased), Indianapolis Star- Russ Brown; Louisville Courier-Journal and former Columbus Republic sportswriter- Steve Herman; Associated Press; Mark Jaynes- Indy Car Radio Network; John Montgomery- WNDI Radio, Sullivan; and Jack Nolan, WNDU South Bend/ Notre Dame Athletics.

The Marv Bates Sportscaster of the Year: Glen Marini- WANE-TV, Fort Wayne; Corky Lamm Sportswriter of the Year: Ted Schulz- Columbus Republic; Bob Williams Helping Hand Award: Jeff Keag- Asst. Athletic Director for Strategic Communications and Media at Indiana University; and the Ron LeMasters Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Hammel- Bloomington Herald-Times.

The honorees will be recognized at the association’s annual banquet on April 7th at 2:00 PM at Valle Vista Country Club in Greenwood. Tickets (meal included) are $50. To order, send check to Fred Inniger, ISSA Treasurer, 3011 Noble Hawk Drive, Kendallville, IN 46755.

(Thanks, Greg Rakestraw)

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Boys Top 20

1. Lawrence North 12. Brownstown Central

Also Received Votes: Center Grove, Franklin, Jeffersonville, Seymour, New Albany, and Scottsburg from this area.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Top 20