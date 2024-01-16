Tuesday, January 16th

Otter Creek Golf Course has been around awhile. In fact, this season, the venerable layout will be celebrating 60 years of golf!

Harrison Lake and Otter Creek Golf Courses will co-host “The Battle for Bartholomew” on May 4th and 5th. It will be a two-person team event with gross and net divisions. There will also be a pro-am division. The new event will be open to all players statewide, with sign-ups beginning in March at the two courses. It will be played over 36 holes, 18 at Otter May 4th and 18 at Harrison May 5th, best ball, stroke play. Pros may sign up with an amateur, gross division only. Cost is $110 per player, cart and range not included.

Tuesday, 1/16, High School Events

Columbus North

Boys & Girls Swimming & Diving home to Jennings County- 6:00 PM

Boys Freshman, JV, & Varsity Basketball home to Jennings County- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Varsity & JV Wrestling at Salem- 6:15 PM & 7:00 PM

Columbus East

Boys JV & Varsity Basketball home to Mooresville- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Gymnastics at Franklin Central- 6:30 PM

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Boys Poll

1) Lawrence North 2) Fishers 3) Westfield 4) Noblesville 5) Cathedral 6) Indianapolis Attucks 7) Greenfield Central 8) Lake Central 9) Kokomo 10) Richmond 11) Ben Davis 12) Brownstown Central 13) Tipton 14) South Bend Riley 15) Penn 16) Guerin Catholic 17) Evansville Harrison 18) Anderson 19) Brebeuf Jesuit 20) Wapahani Also Receiving Votes from our area: Bedford North Lawrence, Center Grove, Franklin Community, Jeffersonville, and Seymour.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Poll

1) Hamilton Southeastern 2) Lawrence Central 3) Columbia City 4) Ft. Wayne Snider 5) Center Grove 6) Jennings County T7) Franklin Community & Homestead 9) Lawrence North 10) Northridge 11) South Bend Washington T12) Norwell & Hamilton Heights 14) Lake Central 15) Zionsville 16) Fishers 17) Bedford North Lawrence 18) Rensselear Central 19) Noblesville 20) Indian Creek Also Receiving Votes from our area: Greensburg.

Local Hoopsters Recent College Exploits

Lauren Barker, CN, 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal in Franklin College’s 76-48 win over Defiance.

Blake Barker, CN, played 15 minutes and scored 3 point in Army’s 79-60 loss to American University.

Nick Schiavello, CN, scored 14 for Wheaton in a 75-69 victory over Elmhurst.

Ty Ferguson, CN, played 23 minutes against Wheaton and went 1-1 from the field. He’s 8-15 on the season, including 4-6 from 3-point range. He’s 8-10 at the foul line.

Kylah Lawson, CE, had 3 rebounds and 5 steals in Hanover’s latest game.

Sam King, CN, did not play in Purdue’s 95-78 win over Penn State.

Koryn Greiwe, CE, is at Indiana Wesleyan, a 91-73 winner over Mt. Vernon Nazarene (OH). On the season, Koryn has scored 21 points.

Daniel Murphy, CE, had 2 points and 3 assists in Olivet Nazarene’s 77-63 win over Holy Cross.

Cooper Horn, CN, did not play in DePauw’s 92-87 win over Oberlin. Coop is averaging 3.2 points a game in 12 games with 11-22 from the field and 14-15 from the foul line.

Columbus East is inviting all youth cheerleaders to join the East Cheer Team for a night of fun and friendship on Tuesday, 1/16, when the O’s host Mooresville boys. All youth cheerleaders will be admitted free and will be recognized at halftime.