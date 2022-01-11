The Columbus East boys home basketball game with Shelbyville on Tuesday, January 11th, has been postponed due to COVID. The jayvee game is also off, but the freshman game will be played as scheduled.

Girls Basketball Schedule for Tuesday, January 11th

Columbus East (13-3) at Bedford North Lawrence (16-1)

Ben Davis (10-6) at Columbus North (10-5)

Oldenburg Academy (5-9) at Hauser (8-8)

Columbus East swimming at Madison Tuesday, January 11th, tickets online: link at Pete Huse Twitter. Masks required. The meet will be at Madison Middle School.

Columbus North track and field will have a call-out meeting this Wednesday, January 12th, during Advisory Period in Room 1222 (Coach Sluder’s Room). Interested athletes who can’t attend should contact Coach Sluder after the meeting.

When the Columbus North Bull Dog girls basketball team travels to Lawrenceburg on Saturday, January 15th, 100% of the proceeds from the game will go to IWIN (Indiana Win in Need). The IWIN Foundation supports individuals statewide receiving treatment for breast cancer. The goal is to raise $2,000. A raffle will be held, with a plethora of prizes, including an autographed pink Columbus North basketball, an autographed Mike Woodson basketball, and a framed Bull Dog girls team picture.

Zach McClellan of Columbus, former major league pitcher and newly-named IUPUC athletic director, told us over the phone yesterday that his lone big league win came against the Cardinals in 2007 at Busch Stadium. Zach was a member of the 2007 National League Champion Colorado Rockies.

Former Hauser baseball and basketball standout Jackson Paradise, a student at IUPUC, has indicated he will play baseball at IUPUC when the school’s team begins play, hopefully as an NAIA institution in 2023.

Columbus Christian boys basketball will host the Southern Roads Conference Tourney beginning on Friday, January 14th. The Crusaders will play the second game on Friday at 6:00 PM versus Cannelton.

The Columbus North at Columbus East gymnastics meet has been rescheduled for Monday, February 21st, at 6:00 PM.

The inaugural week of the Columbus Indoor Putting League found Daniel Douglas using a strong middle round to win the competition with 110 points. Tyler Rohlinger was second with 95 points. The disc golf league meets every Thursday for six weeks at Columbus East High School. Additional information: Jonathan Wohlford at 812-374-9311.

#2 Penn State wrestling defeated IU 29-11. Ex-Columbus East Cayden Rooks won his match 9-4 at 141 pounds for Indiana.

IU women, with Columbus North’s Ali Patberg, are still 6th in the latest College Basketball Poll.

Columbus East softball will hold an open gym every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 – 5:30 PM until the season starts March 7th. The first session will be Tuesday, January 11th.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association polls: Columbus east #17 and Columbus North in the also receiving votes column.