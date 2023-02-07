Tuesday, February 7th

Purdue is still #1 in both men’s basketball polls and IU is up to 18th in both.

Hoosier women are in at #2 in the latest Associated Press poll. IU ladies are at home to #5 Iowa on Thursday.

Gymnastics at Bloomington South

1) Bloomington South 2) Columbus East 3) Edgewood

Boys Swimming at Bloomington North

Bloomington North 108 Columbus East 77

Tuesday Local Sports Schedule

Gabbie Meier of Columbus East will compete in the IHSAA Diving Regional at Jasper

Columbus North Freshman Basketball concludes its season at Franklin at 6:00 PM

Columbus North Gymnastics is home to Roncalli at 6:30 PM

The Columbus East JV and Varsity Boys Basketball games scheduled for Saturday, February 11th, at Franklin Community have been moved to Monday, February 13th, at 6:00 PM.

The 49th annual IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals will be Friday and Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Boys Sectional Basketball is right around the corner with opening games on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tim Cleland, ex-Hauser Jet and Hall of Fame tennis coach at Delta High School, was presented the Ed Yarborough Community Service Award at Friday night’s Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s annual awards banquet. Yarborough is the former long-time Jasper High School tennis coach. Tim’s Delta teams, along with those from Yorktown H.S., have combined efforts over the past few years on a “Smash Cancer” project that has raised over $70,000.

47 years ago, Columbus North High School Boys Gymnastics team set an Indiana High School State scoring record.

Columbus East football’s Jamall Statrks has announced his intention to pursue his academic and athletic careers at UIndy. He will sign his letter of intent after school on Thursday in the Commons at East.

Kaden Barr of Decatur Central H.S. has committed to IUPUC for baseball.

Jack Hiatt, a Columbus East graduate from a few years ago, has committed to IUPUC for cross country. He did not run in high school, but has taken up the sport since then.

Former Columbus North Softball standout Keshia Loweth will be an assistant softball coach at IUPUC.

Don’t look now, but the IUPUC baseball team debuts this Friday in Tuscaloosa, AL, versus Huntington University in a double header. The two teams will play again on Saturday.