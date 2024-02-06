Tuesday, February 6th

Spring sports are just around the corner. First practices include Boys & Girls Track and Field, February 12th; Softball, March 4th; Baseball and Boys & Girls Tennis, March 11th.

Gymnastics

Bloomington South 102.85 Edgewood 97.65 Columbus East 92.05

East’s Bethany Lewis won 3 individual events and all-around.

A large group of former Columbus East Baseball players is still active at the professional and college levels:

2014- Peyton Gray, Cincinnati Reds

2016- Sam Claycamp, Savannah Bananas

2018- Alec Burnett, Wagner College

2019- Julian Greenwell, Wright State

2019- Jonah Wichman, UT Martin

2020- Cole Gilley, Indiana State

2021- Parker Harrison, Wright State

2021- Clayton Taylor, Kaskaskia College

2021- Kaden Wise, Keiser University

2021- Jose Martinez, IU Columbus

2022- Tyler Bumbalough, Marian Ancilla

2022- Logan Christophel, Jackson College

2022- Ethan Ianni, Jackson College

2022- Harry Major, Jackson College

2022- Alex McComb, IU Columbus

2023- Caleb Martoccia, Manchester University

2023- Chase Zapfe, Franklin College

(Many thanks to Coach Jon Gratz and Missy Whiteside Borkhardt.)

Collegiate Cage Capers:

Columbus North’s Kylah Lawson scored 14 points and snagged 9 rebounds in Hanover’s 71-44 win over Manchester.

Lauren Barker, ex-CNHS, went 2 for 4 from 3 point range and tallied 6 points in Franklin’s 79-62 triumph over Bluffton.

Former Bull Dogs Nick Schiavello and Ty Ferguson aided Wheaton but fell short in a 65-60 loss to Milliken. Schiavello had 2 points and 7 rebounds, while Ferguson chipped in with 4 boards and 3 points.

Daniel Murphy of Columbus East had 2 rebounds and 4 points in an Olivet Nazarene 78-65 loss to St. Francis (Illinois).

Lookalikes: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and long-time Naperville Central (Illinois) H.S. Coach and former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum!

Tuesday (2/6) Sports Schedule

Columbus East’s Gabby Meier will be competing in the IHSAA Jasper H.S. Diving Regional at 6:00 PM.

Columbus East Varsity & JV Boys Basketball at Silver Creek at 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM. Prognosticator John Harrell has Silver Creek favored 64-50. East comes into the game 4-14 and Silver Creek is 11-6.

Columbus North Boys Freshman Basketball home to Franklin at 6:00 PM.

Columbus North Gymnastics at Roncalli at 6:30 PM.

Hauser Freshman Boys Basketball at Trinity Lutheran

Columbus Christian Varsity Boys home to Shawe Memorial.

The Columbus East Boys Golf Team will have a call-out meeting on Friday, February 16th, during Advisory Period, starting at 9:19 AM in The Chamber/Main Gym. Questions: Coach Keith VanDeventer.

The Columbus East Football Team will sponsor a Golf Scramble on Friday, May 31st, at Timbergate. The event, with a shotgun start, begins at 10:00 AM. Information: Call Coach Tony Harvey at 812-592-0433.

Three Columbus East Football players have been named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Region 10 Academic All-State Football Team: Gabe Chumley, Caaden Gault, and Laird Stidham.

Jim Sheridan, long-time former swim coach at Columbus North, is retiring from his post as Greensboro (North Carolina) College Swim Coach. He took the position in 2018.

IU Columbus Baseball had games scheduled this coming weekend (2/10 & 2/11) at Pulaski (Tennessee) but the contests have been canceled due to inclement weather that is forecast. Instead, the Crimson Pride will play Saturday and Sunday twin bills with Marian at Bishop Chatard H.S. diamond in Indianapolis, starting at Noon.