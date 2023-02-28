Tuesday, February 28th

The Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional gets underway Tuesday night. Game One pits East Central (7-15) vs. Shelbyville (9-13) at 6:00 PM. About 7:30 – 7:45 PM Game Two will have Columbus North (14-8) hosting Franklin Community (10-13).

The Columbus North Athletics website advises fans that “you may save time at the ticket gate by purchasing your tickets in advance at columbusnorthathletics.org/Tickets. You will be able to purchase single session or full Sectional tournament passes through this link and then just validate at the door with one click on your phone.”

Tickets may also be purchased at the door using credit or debit cards. A reminder that neither Columbus North All-Sports Passes nor BCSC badges will be valid at the tourney. It is an IHSAA event. Single session or full tournament tickets will be available.

Hauser will play at the South Ripley Sectional but the Jets are idle Tuesday. They will face the Switzerland County-Milan winner on Friday night.

Columbus East Girls Basketball Hoosier Hills Conference All-Conference Honorees

All-Conference: Saige Stahl

Honorable Mention: Leah Bachman and Jenna Guse

Christian Schools South Regional Championship at Columbus Christian

Martinsville Tabernacle 63 Columbus Christian 57

Columbus Christian boys and girls teams will head to the National Association of Christian Athletes Tourney in Dayton, TN, at 11:30 AM and the boys face Kentucky Christian of Lawrenceburg, KY, at 3:00 PM.

Ex-Bull Dog Devin Mann played first base for the Dodgers in an exhibition game against San Diego Monday. Devin went 1-3 with an RBI as LA edged the Padres 7-6.

Former Bull Dog Reese Harmon hit his first collegiate home run for Iowa Western over the weekend. (Thanks, Jason Perry)

From Harvey Scruggs on Facebook: Columbus North High School welcomes NFL legend, HOFer and current Baltimore Ravens front office executive Ozzie Newsome! He will speak about his journey in sports, his community efforts and his role as the first African-American General Manager in the NFL. He will speak at Columbus North auditorium Wednesday, March 1st, at 10:00 AM. North student athletes only are invited and must sign up sometime by the end of school (Tuesday)at the athletic office to receive a pass.

The first IUPUC Baseball “home game” will be Saturday vs. Cleary University of Michigan at 1:00 PM at the Jennings County High School diamond in North Vernon. The first Crimson Pride game on their brand new diamond at Ceraland will be Friday, March 10th.

Columbus North Softball coach Ron McDonald reminds that a conditioning session will be held at 3:45 PM Monday in the CNHS weight room. Softball tryouts at North will be March 6th, and athletes must have a physical form turned in at that time.

Columbus East cheerleader tryouts will be held March 28th & 30th.

Hauser 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams have advanced to the finals of the MHC tourneys, coming up this Saturday.