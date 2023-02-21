Tuesday, February 21st

Gymnastics

Seymour 102.15 Columbus East 95.1

Tuesday Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian at Hauser- 7:00 PM

Gavin Day of Columbus east will compete in the IHSAA Jasper Boys Diving Regional on Tuesday.

The Franklin Central Gymnastics Sectional for Columbus North and Columbus East and several others schools will be Friday at The Gymnastics Company, near Franklin Central High School. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased in advance. Go to the link at Columbus North or Columbus East websites.

Columbus North’s Zac Horn has organized and is offering heart screenings that include an EKG and an echocardiogram for North students on February 27th for his Senior Project. Cost is $20. Information: [email protected]

Kyler McIntosh, ex-Columbus North, is a sophomore at Alabama State University, and slated to be the baseball team’s starting shortstop.

History will be made in Columbus sports this week when the IUPUC Crimson Pride softball team plays its first-ever home games at Ceraland. The Pride will play two on Thursday versus Indiana Wesleyan. The contests were moved from Saturday to Thursday because of a worrisome weather forecast. To celebrate, fans who wear IUPUC gear to the games will receive a complimentary blanket thanks to Old National Bank (while supplies last). Game times: 2:00 and 4:00 PM. Please bring lawn chairs.

Former Columbus East sports public address announcer and pastor of East Columbus Christian Church, Mike Gillespie, will be handling the PA chores at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tourney this week in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Alexia Heafner of Columbus North is a freshman on the Lincoln Trail College (Illinois) softball team.

The Columbus North Bowling Team received some post season accolades recently: