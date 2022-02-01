Tuesday, February 1st

Long-time public address announcer at The Assembly Hall, Chuck Crabb, has announced his retirement from Indiana University athletics. He has been handling those chores the past 45 years. Crabb is a native of Brazil, IN, and a 1973 IU graduate.

Purdue defeated IU 17-16 in wrestling. Ex-Columbus East grapplers played a large role for the Hoosiers. Graham Rooks won his third match in a row at 149 pounds. Nick South improved to 7-4 on the season with a win at 174 pounds. Cayden Rooks lost at 141 pounds.

At the Center Grove Super Bowl Splash Meet, 13-14 girls age group swimming, the Donner Swim Team’s Ainsley Sherlock earned the age group State Championship time standard in the 200 breaststroke.

Columbus North girls soccer will hold a call-out meeting February 10th at 6:00 PM in the North cafeteria. 7th grade, 8th grade, and North athletes are invited.

The Bloomington North Girls Basketball Sectional gets underway Tuesday. Columbus East (17-3) vs. Bloomington North (9-13) at 6:00 PM followed by Columbus North (14-8) vs. East Central (19-4).

Hauser debuts in the Waldron Girls Basketball Sectional on Wednesday at 6:00 PM vs. Jac-Cen-Del.

Big 10 Women’s Basketball

Michigan 65 Indiana 50- Columbus North’s Ali Patberg 10 points

Boys Basketball