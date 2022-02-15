Tuesday, February 15th

Conference Indiana Gymnastics Championship

Columbus North 107.275 Bloomington North 105.525

Hoosier Hills Girls Basketball All-Conference- Columbus East

First Team: Koryn Greiwe (4th year in a row), Saige Stahl (2nd year in a row), and Leah Bachmann (2nd year in a row)

Honorable Mention: Harley Gant

Coach of the Year: Danny Brown (2nd year in a row)

Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe has been invited to the Indiana Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout, March 6th at Beech Grove High School.

Hauser’s Madelyn Poe has been named All-Mid-Hoosier Conference Girls Basketball. Honorable Mention honors go to Kyleigh Parrott and Gabby Johns of the Jets.

Tuesday Night Boys Basketball

Shelbyville (5-12) at Columbus East (4-13)

Oldenburg Academy (5-12) at Hauser (7-11)

The Columbus North boys basketball games, originally scheduled for Saturday at Franklin Community High School, have been postponed to Monday, February 21st, due to Franklin’s involvement in the Jasper Girls Semi-State. The North at Franklin games will be at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM Monday.

34 Club Olympia swimmers competed at Riverside Aquatic Club’s Winter Wonderland Invitational. 6-year old Myra Jaryal won all eight of her events; Tony Machavariani, nine year old, won all ten of his swims. Emily Meek won 7 of 10 eight-and under events, and Connelly Furnish, 12, captured six of seven. All won high-point honors in their age groups.

Tri-County Middle School Basketball Tourney

Girls- 7th: Central 42 Northside 14; Central 43 Jennings County 33- Championship

Northside 27 Central 26; Jennings County 38 Northside 27- Championship Boys- 7th: Northside 47 Central 30; Seymour 38 Northside 21- Championship

An iconic jersey will be enshrined in the rafters at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center on February 19th. Former Columbus Bull Dog Jerry Newsom’s Number 41 will join Larry Bird’s 33 and a few others. The retirement ceremony will take place when the Sycamores host SIU.

The Harlem Wizards are coming to Columbus North Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday, March 6th, at 1:00 PM. Tickets: Go to [email protected] The appearance is sponsored by the Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation and Students Fund of Hope.

In Big 10 Women’s Basketball, Nebraska defeated Indiana 72-55. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds.