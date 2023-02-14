Tuesday, February 14th

The latest Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll has Purdue #3 and Indiana #14.

IUPUC Baseball has added a game to its schedule. The Crimson Pride will travel to Upland, IN, Wednesday for a game under the lights at Taylor University, beginning at 5:00 PM.

Columbus East senior football player Jamall Starks will be selling game film from the late Frank Anderson’s film vault to raise money for the Olympian football program and CEHS Radio and TV programs. The effort is part of Stark’s Senior Project. Game film is available from the 2006 – 2023 seasons. Maximum order is two seasons per person. There is a QR code at the East Alumni Association website. Cash or checks will be accepted, and the deadline to reserve a copy is March 1st. Cost is $25 a season.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Boys Basketball Poll has Ben Davis #1, Center Grove #6, and Jennings County #15. Also receiving votes: Brownstown Central and Columbus North.

Golf writer Mike May tells us that a story on Columbus North’s Ava Bunker winning the State Girls Golf Championship can be found in the February edition of the Indiana Golf Journal on page 16.

If you know Andy Nussbaum, the former Bull Dog and longtime girls basketball and softball coach at Naperville Central (Illinois) H.S., he has a look alike. Facebook posters have the snapshots to verify that fact. Andy and Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid are dead-ringers. Agree?

Columbus North hosted the Conference Indiana Gymnastics Championship Meet in the auxiliary gymnasium Monday night. And the winner is: Columbus North with 109 points. Bloomington North was second with 108.35 as runner-up, with Bloomington South third at 103.7. Reese Euler won all four events and all-around.

Boys Basketball

Franklin Community 68 Columbus East 55 (Varsity)

Long time loacl softball player and coach Jerry Burton has been inducted into the Indiana USSSA Fastpitch Hall of Fame.