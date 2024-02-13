Tuesday, February 13th

Bloomington North won the Conference Indiana Gymnastics Championship at BHSN Monday (2/12), 107.475 over Columbus North 102.250. Reese Euler of the Bull Dogs won all-around.

Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian 67 Rooted Academy of Indy 58 CCS was led by Peyton Walden with 25 and Cam Pritchard had 12.

The Columbus North at Franklin Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday night (2/17) has been switched to Monday (2/19) due to the fact the Franklin girls are playing in the Semi-State on Saturday. North and Franklin will play JV and Varsity games at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Columbus North Boys Basketball is at Southport Tuesday (2/13) for JV (6:00 PM) and Varsity (7:30 PM) games. The freshman game has been canceled.

A closer look at the Bulldog-Southport battle with help from John Harrell: North (6-11) and Southport (7-11) each have 19 wins in meetings over the last 35 years. Cardinal coach Bill Zych (476-372) came out of retirement after 37 years to take over the Southport program. Sagarin ranks SHS 64th overall and CNHS 174th. Southport 46th in 4A and North 85th. Southport has waded through a more rugged schedule with opponents sporting a 227-138 record to North’s 164-175. Southport won last year’s game 51-44, and the prediction from Harrell is Southport 62 Columbus North 49.

Columbus East has a new Volleyball coach. She is Alison Eagleman, a Columbus East graduate and four-year Volleyball player for the Olympians. She was a member of the CEHS State Finals team as a freshman, and was named to the Indiana Volleyball North All-Star Team her senior year. Eagleman has an Indiana University degree in Kinesiology. She has coached travel and middle school volleyball and during her IU tenure was an assistant coach at Bloomington North. Alison played Division 1 Volleyball at Murray State University.

Columbus North’s Maddie Rutan has been named Pitcher of the Week for the ASUN Conference after her perfect game in her league debut. She also pitched 4 innings in relief in another contest and picked up the win. And, oh yes, she’s been swinging the bat with authority as well! Her first weekend netted a 2-0 record and an 0.70 ERA.

Nexus Park will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, 2/17, at the Circle K Fieldhouse. There will be games, sports, arts and crafts, live entertainment, and food vendors.