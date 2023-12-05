Tuesday, December 5th

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Polls (Non-Class)

Girls

1 Columbia City 2 Hamilton Southeastern 3 Lawrence Central 4 Lawrence North 6 Center Grove 7 Bedford North Lawrence 8 Jennings County 11 Franklin 20 Indian Creek

Boys

1 Lawrence North 2 Fishers 3 Indianapolis Cathedral 4 Westfield 5 Kokomo 12 Center Grove 13 Scottsburg 14 Brownstown Central 18 Jeffersonville

Boys Swimming

Columbus East 142 Jennings County 35

CEHS winners: Misha Machavariani and Cavan Stilson won 2 individual events…Kenton Stephenson, Todd Hundley, Judah Nickoll, Ethan Hall, and Gavin Day won one event each. East won all 6 relays.

Girls Swimming

Columbus East 147 Jennings County 77

CEHS winners: Connelly Furnish and Abby Proffitt won 2 individual events…Kira Van Valkenburg, Gabbie Meier, Grace Lykins, and Ali Trueblood won one event each.

Tuesday, 12/5, Sports Calendar

Franklin-Columbus East Freshman Boys Basketball- Canceled

Columbus East Girls Varsity & JV Basketball home to Floyd Central- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming & Diving at Center Grove with Whiteland- 6:00 PM

Martinsville Tabernacle at Columbus Christian Boys & Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

This Week in Columbus High School/Columbus North High School Sports History from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Page

December 4th

1970- The Bull Dogs were ranked #5 in the state in boys basketball. Starters: Garry Barker, David Miles, Bill McGinley, Gerry Schooler, and David Lanham.

1973- The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation board heard proposals on installing electric power lifts on the basketball goals at Memorial Gymnasium.

1981- Bill Stearman logged his 500th career coaching victory as the Canines defeated Scottsburg 61-52. Vince Freese and David Grasch carried the coach off the court.

Congratulations to the Special Olympics Indiana athletes from Bartholomew-Brown-Jennings counties who participated in state tourney bowling competition.

At the Monrovia High School Invitational, Columbus North girls wrestlers Lilly Breedlove and Reggie Holguin finished in third place.

The next college signing day for Columbus East athletes will be December 18th at 6:00 PM at the Orange Pit.