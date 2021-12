Tuesday, December 28th

Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian 8-team Holiday Tourney

Pleasant View Christian 54 Columbus Christian 51

King’s Academy 77 Columbus Christian 63

Columbus Hawks 92 King’s Academy 44

Columbus Christian plays Columbus Hawks at 1:00 PM Tuesday afternoon

Holiday Tourneys

Columbus North vs. Crown Point in Noblesville Holiday Tourney at 12:45 PM Tuesday afternoon

Hauser opens the Edinburgh Holiday Tourney at 10:00 AM Tuesday vs. Indy Lutheran. Win or lose, the Jets play again at 6:00 PM Tuesday.

Columbus North wrestling at Connersville Spartan Classic Tuesday

Columbus East wrestling at Scottsburg Warrior Invitational Tuesday

Columbus East gymnastics at Seymour Tuesday

Former longtime Columbus North cross country and track coach Rick Weinheimer has a new book: “Excellence 366”. He will be doing a book launch Wednesday in the cafeteria at North at 7:00 PM. Books will be available for sale, and light refreshments will be served. There will also be a short presentation by the coach.