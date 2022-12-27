Tuesday, December 27th

Little by little, sports activity is resuming in our neck of the woods.

Columbus East (5-8) Girls Basketball is at Zionsville on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. Sagarin has the Eagles rated #2, and they are 14-0.

Columbus North (7-4) ladies are back in action Wednesday. The Bull Dogs will be at Jeffersonville High School to take on Butler High School of Louisville at 3:30 PM. Butler is 1-5 so far this season.

Hauser (8-4) girls visit New Washington (7-8) on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

Columbus North boys will be involved in the 8-team Noblesville High School Tourney again this season. The Canines will meet Norwell (7-1) at 12:45 PM Tuesday. If the Bull Dogs (6-3) lose they’ll play again at 6:00 PM Tuesday. If they win, CNHS will be back on the court Wednesday at 11:00 AM.

Columbus East lads are idle until Tuesday, January 10th, at Shelbyville.

hauser boys are in the 8-team Edinburgh Tourney beginning Tuesday. The Jets (3-3) meet Austin (1-4) at 4:00 PM. If Hauser loses their opener, they’ll play again at 8:00 PM Tuesday night. A win will put them back on the hardwood at 8:00 PM Tuesday, as well.

The Columbus Christian Holiday Tournament features the CCS Crusaders vs. Holy Cross (KY) at 2:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, and CCS vs. Mooresville Christian at 5:15 PM Tuesday.

Happy New Year a bit in advance!

Oh yes, 49 days until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training!