Tuesday, December 26th

At Saturday’s (12/23) New Albany H. S. Wrestling Invitational, Columbus East JV and Girls wrestling teams went 48 and 17 overall.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 Girls Silver Anniversary Team. The only player from our area is Nok Duany Bassey of Bloomington North.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Week 8 Girls Basketball Ratings (Non Class) look like this: 1) Lawrence Central 2) Hamilton Southeastern 3) Ft. Wayne Snider 4) Center Grove 5) Jennings County 6) Homestead 7) Columbia City 8) Lawrence North 9) Northridge 10) Lake Central 11) Franklin 12) Bedford North Lawrence 13) South Bend Washington 14) Norwell 15) Fishers 16) Indian Creek & Zionsville 18) Hamilton Heights 19) Rensselaer 20) Greensburg Honorable Mention from our general area: Silver Creek and Scottsburg. The only unbeaten in the Top 20 is Rensselaer at 15-0.

The Columbus Icemen will hold their annual alumni games on Saturday, 12/30, at Hamilton Center. The Legends (1974-2010 grads) face off at 5:30 PM and the Young Guns (2011-2023 grads) will meet at 7:30 PM.

This week will be a moderately busy one for local high school athletes: The Columbus North Girls Basketball team will play in the Cheatham Classic at Scottsburg on Wednesday, 12/27, against Eastern Pekin.

Columbus North was to have participated in the boys and girls Center Grove Holiday Swim Invitational, but the event has been canceled. Bull Frog paddlers will be back in the water January 4th, home to Bloomington North.

Columbus North JV and Varsity Boys Basketball teams are entered in the Batesville Holiday Tourney on Thursday, 12/28.

North wrestlers will be at the Woodford County (Versailles, KY) Duals Friday & Saturday, 12/29 and 12/30, for a Varsity holiday meet. JV wrestlers will be competing in the Cub Classic at Madison H.S. on Thursday, 12/28.

Columbus East Boys Basketball, JV and Varsity, at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Friday, 12/29.

East wrestlers will make their annual trek to Mishawaka for the Al Smith Invitational on Friday & Saturday, 12/29 & 12/30. JV Olympian grapplers will be at the Cub Classic hosted by the Madison Cubs on Thursday, 12/28.

Hauser Boys and Girls Basketball teams will compete in holiday tourneys. The lads will be at Edinburgh, and take on Borden at Noon on 12/27, while the ladies will host a tourney on 12/27 and play Greenwood Christian at 9:00 AM.