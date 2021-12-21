Tuesday, December 21st

It was Rick Patberg Appreciation Night Monday at St. Peter’s Lutheran gymnasium, where St. Peters 7th and 8th girls teams hosted Northside Middle School. Rick, longtime St. Peters girls basketball coach, is battling a serious health issue. The evening was planned not only to prayerfully support Rick, but to honor him for his service at St. Peters spanning some 14 years. All his former players were invited to the gathering.

Hauser “C” Boys 31 Trinity Lutheran 30

Former Columbus East girls basketball coach Mel Good has passed along a tidbit about one of his former players. The cager is Calisha Yates, now Calisha Yates Clark. Calisha is currently playing pro basketball in Armenia in the Euro League. She has just been named Player of the Week in the EL after recording a double-double.

Tickets to the CN boys basketball game at TH South on Wednesday may be purchased in advance. The link may be found at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Sports on Tuesday