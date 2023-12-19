Tuesday, December 19th

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Polls (Non-Class)

Girls

1 Lawrence Central 2 Hamilton Southeastern 3 Columbia City; Others closer to home: 5 Center Grove 6 Jennings County 9 Bedford North Lawrence 12 Franklin 17 Indian Creek and also received votes: Greensburg

Boys

1 Lawrence North 2 Fishers 3 Westfield; Also received votes: Jeffersonville and Franklin

In case you missed it: IU wide receiver Donovan McCulley has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Bloomington for his senior season.

Brownstown Central star Jack Benter scored his 2,000th career point over the weekend. He is the first to reach the milestone in Jackson County cage history. By the way, Columbus East travels to Brownstown Central February 1st.

Tyler Davis, the former Columbus East assistant athletic director, tells us that on December 15th, the date of the Columbus East-Columbus North boys basketball confrontation, in 1891, Dr. James Naismith was credited inventing the game of basketball.

Quick Quizzer: What town in Indiana played the part of Hickory in the movie Hoosiers? Answer: New Richmond.

College Signings

Alexis Jones of Columbus North has signed with Marian University for bowling.

J.R. Holmes of Bloomington South, winningest high school boys basketball coach in Indiana, picked up career victory #900 Friday night when the Panthers defeated Terre Haute North 60-56 in overtime at Bloomington.

The long-time radio voice of Seymour Owl sports, Bud Shippee, has been named to the Seymour High School Hall of Fame. Congratulations!

The annual Columbus Icemen alumni games are coming up on December 30th.

Girls Basketball

Columbus Christian 47 Mooresville Christian 41; Emma Murray was CCS leading scorer

Columbus East Upcoming Events

North Decatur at Columbus East- Girls Basketball- Tuesday, 12/19

East Central at Columbus East- Swimming- Tuesday, 12/19

Columbus East at Greensburg- Boys Basketball- Tuesday, 12/19

Greensburg at Columbus East- Girls Basketball- Thursday, 12/21

Women’s College Hoops

Indiana 109 Evansville 56

Columbus North Upcoming Events

Columbus North at Bloomington South- Swimming- Tuesday, 12/19

Columbus North at Perry Meridian- Wrestling- Tuesday, 12/19

Jennings County at Columbus North- Girls Basketball- Tuesday, 12/19

Columbus North at Terre Haute South- Boys Basketball- Wed., 12/20

Columbus East had a Signing Night at the Orange Pit on Monday, 12/18. Chloe Gilley inked her letter of intent to attend Indiana State University for Volleyball, and Justin Sylva signed his LOI for IU Columbus Soccer.

Many of you fondly remember Mike Gillespie, the former pastor at East Columbus Christian Church and Columbus East public address announcer. Mike was back in town recently and attended ECC homecoming festivities at a Crusader basketball game. Guess who handled the PA chores that night? Mike tells us it was his 4, 292nd announcing event. Holy Cow! Congratulations, Michael!

“This Day in History” Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files

December 18th

1945- Bull Dog Basketball Coach Noel Genth’s starting lineup was Marvin Finke, Bob Welmer, Don Scheidt, Joe Henney, and Bill Herron.

1971- Bull Dog Nation said goodbye to teacher/coach Max Andress, who was leaving to become the next mayor of Columbus.

From peerless prognosticator John Harrell:

John opines that Greensburg will defeat Columbus East at the Pirates Den Tuesday, 12/19, 50-49. The game will feature veteran coaches at new schools. Columbus East’s Perry Nash is 67-83 in his 7th year overall, 3-4 at East, while Shawn Busick is 439-253 in year 31 overall, 3-2 in his Greensburg debut. Greensburg has a 4-0 edge in the series, and the Pirates won last year’s match 79-47. Incidentally, East’s opponents have a 30-17 record, and Greensburg’s foes are 16-15.

