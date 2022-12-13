Columbus East assistant athletic director David Miller has been approved by the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board as the next athletic director at CEHS. Current AD Pete Huse is stepping down from his position at the end of the school year. Miller is a former NFL player and is a dean at East. He has been head boys track coach for the Olympians and coached the offensive line during the East state championship football runs. The Goshen, Indiana, native and Ball State graduate has been at South Marr Road since 2006. He played 2 1/2 years for the Bears, Lions, and Giants.

Jimmy St. John will officially join the Otter Creek Golf Course and Restaurant as head golf professional on or about January 9th. He’s been the pro at the IU Pfau Golf Course in Bloomington. Saint said on Facebook: “I’m so excited and looking forward to this new chapter. It will be my privilege to be a part of all the great things to come. I can’t wait to see everyone back at home this coming spring.”

Tim Goodpaster of Seymour posted the following tidbit on Facebook: 50 years ago, Danny Brown and Billy Harmon played on the 1971-72 Jennings County basketball team that still holds the state record for highest point per game season average at 93.2. The one-class and no three-pointers era was still in vogue at that time. Both Brown and Harmon played on a Final Four team at the University of Louisville and both men are in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

Columbus North’s three-sport athlete Tyler Blythe has an interesting Senior Project: A portion of the original Memorial Gymnasium floor has been stored in the basement of the building for years. Tyler has turned a sizeable slab of the court into a table that will be used in the athletics office. It will be especially appropriate for college signings and prestigious events.

Sports Events for Tuesday, December 13th