Tuesday, December 12th

Winter Columbus East-Columbus North Rivalry Week

Tuesday, December 12- Columbus North at Columbus East- Swimming- 5:30 PM

Wednesday, December 13- Columbus East at Columbus North- Wrestling- JV at 6:15 PM and Varsity at 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 14- Columbus East at Columbus North- Girls Basketball- JV at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM

Friday, December 15- Columbus North at Columbus East- Boys Basketball- 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM- 9th, JV, & Varsity

Girls Basketball- Tuesday, 12/12

Seymour at Columbus North- JV at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM

Hauser at Edinburgh

The Tuesday, 12/12, freshman basketball game with Columbus North at Silver Creek, has been canceled.

Columbus Elks Club Hoop Shoot Winners

10-11 Girls- Ava Murray

12-13 Boys- Cooper Koons

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League End-of-Season Tourney

Silver Bracket Girls

Schmitt 10 Mt. Healthy 9

Parkside 6 Taylorsville 5

Silver Bracket Boys

Parkside 37 Clifty Creek 33

Smith 29 Taylorsville 27

Super Saturday Silver Bracket Championship

Girls- Schmitt vs. Parkside

Boys- Parkside vs. Smith

Columbus East is now ranked #1 in Class 3A Wrestling by Indianamat.com.

Larry Shehan posted on Facebook that he had talked to DePauw men’s basketball coach Rusty Loyd, the former Bull Dog, and Rusty told him he is looking forward to seeing some Columbus folks at Franklin College on Saturday, 12/16, when DePauw, with ex-Canine Cooper Horn, comes calling at 3:00 PM.

Dennis Pierce reports on Facebook that the Columbus East Baseball/Softball Complex is taking shape. The baseball field is undergoing a complete renovation, with new lights, new scoreboard, new dugouts, new infield turf, new fencing, new bleachers, and a new press box.

The softball field will be relocated, with an all new total turf field, field level dugouts, plus new lighting, scoreboard, bleacher seating, and press box. There will be a new concession stand and locker rooms.

Thanks, Dennis!

Local Cagers on College Basketball Courts

Blake Barker- Columbus North & Army West Point- .392 from the field and .333 from 3-point range, averaging 8.5 PPG (3rd on team)

Koryn Greiwe- Columbus East & Red-Shirt Freshman at Indiana Wesleyan- 11 points and 26 minutes in 6 games

Saige Stahl- Columbus East & Indiana State- 5 games, 8 points, including 4-4 free throws

Daniel Murphy- Columbus East & Olivet Nazarene- 10 games, 6.0 PPG

Nick Schiavello- Columbus North & Wheaton College- Injured early, 4 games, 13.5 PPG

Ty Ferguson- Columbus North & Wheaton College- Stats show him not missing a shot so far this season: 3-3 from the field (2-2 from 3-point range) and 2-2 free throws

Sam King- Columbus North & Purdue- has seen action in 2 of Purdue’s 10 games

Columbus North football player Luke Revell has received an offer from Wabash College.

“This Day in Bull Dog Sports History” culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files (for 12/11)

1946- Seymour High School sent 1200 tickets to Columbus High School for the upcoming basketball game at Shields Gymnasium. Bull Dog fans lined up at 11:00 PM, and spent the night waiting to purchase tickets the next morning. 20 fans were still in line when the tickets were gone.

1952- A community fund drive was launched to build a new gymnasium at Columbus High School.

1984- Ed Rivera, senior linebacker, was accorded First Team All-Academic honors.