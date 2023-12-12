Tuesday, December 12th
Winter Columbus East-Columbus North Rivalry Week
Tuesday, December 12- Columbus North at Columbus East- Swimming- 5:30 PM
Wednesday, December 13- Columbus East at Columbus North- Wrestling- JV at 6:15 PM and Varsity at 7:00 PM
Thursday, December 14- Columbus East at Columbus North- Girls Basketball- JV at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM
Friday, December 15- Columbus North at Columbus East- Boys Basketball- 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM- 9th, JV, & Varsity
Girls Basketball- Tuesday, 12/12
- Seymour at Columbus North- JV at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM
- Hauser at Edinburgh
The Tuesday, 12/12, freshman basketball game with Columbus North at Silver Creek, has been canceled.
Columbus Elks Club Hoop Shoot Winners
10-11 Girls- Ava Murray
12-13 Boys- Cooper Koons
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League End-of-Season Tourney
Silver Bracket Girls
- Schmitt 10 Mt. Healthy 9
- Parkside 6 Taylorsville 5
Silver Bracket Boys
- Parkside 37 Clifty Creek 33
- Smith 29 Taylorsville 27
Super Saturday Silver Bracket Championship
- Girls- Schmitt vs. Parkside
- Boys- Parkside vs. Smith
Columbus East is now ranked #1 in Class 3A Wrestling by Indianamat.com.
Larry Shehan posted on Facebook that he had talked to DePauw men’s basketball coach Rusty Loyd, the former Bull Dog, and Rusty told him he is looking forward to seeing some Columbus folks at Franklin College on Saturday, 12/16, when DePauw, with ex-Canine Cooper Horn, comes calling at 3:00 PM.
Dennis Pierce reports on Facebook that the Columbus East Baseball/Softball Complex is taking shape. The baseball field is undergoing a complete renovation, with new lights, new scoreboard, new dugouts, new infield turf, new fencing, new bleachers, and a new press box.
The softball field will be relocated, with an all new total turf field, field level dugouts, plus new lighting, scoreboard, bleacher seating, and press box. There will be a new concession stand and locker rooms.
Thanks, Dennis!
Local Cagers on College Basketball Courts
Blake Barker- Columbus North & Army West Point- .392 from the field and .333 from 3-point range, averaging 8.5 PPG (3rd on team)
Koryn Greiwe- Columbus East & Red-Shirt Freshman at Indiana Wesleyan- 11 points and 26 minutes in 6 games
Saige Stahl- Columbus East & Indiana State- 5 games, 8 points, including 4-4 free throws
Daniel Murphy- Columbus East & Olivet Nazarene- 10 games, 6.0 PPG
Nick Schiavello- Columbus North & Wheaton College- Injured early, 4 games, 13.5 PPG
Ty Ferguson- Columbus North & Wheaton College- Stats show him not missing a shot so far this season: 3-3 from the field (2-2 from 3-point range) and 2-2 free throws
Sam King- Columbus North & Purdue- has seen action in 2 of Purdue’s 10 games
Columbus North football player Luke Revell has received an offer from Wabash College.
“This Day in Bull Dog Sports History” culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files (for 12/11)
1946- Seymour High School sent 1200 tickets to Columbus High School for the upcoming basketball game at Shields Gymnasium. Bull Dog fans lined up at 11:00 PM, and spent the night waiting to purchase tickets the next morning. 20 fans were still in line when the tickets were gone.
1952- A community fund drive was launched to build a new gymnasium at Columbus High School.
1984- Ed Rivera, senior linebacker, was accorded First Team All-Academic honors.