Girls Golf

Batesville 158 Columbus East 186 Carter Gant, CE, 38

Columbus East home to Jennings County at Otter Creek Tuesday, August 8th, at 4:30 PM

Columbus North 194 Perry Meridian 219 Erin Hopkins, CN, Medalist 37

Columbus North home to Jennings County at Harrison Lake Country Club Wednesday, August 9th, at 4:00 PM

Columbus North Baseball Awards

MVP: Luke Harmon

The Rockcreek Elementary School basketball floor has been named in honor of the school’s longtime coach, the late Garry Baker. He was a Columbus North basketball player. The dedication program is set for August 23rd.

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan notes that the school held its first-ever men’s and women’s soccer practices on Monday, August 7th.

The Sound and Spirit of Columbus, the city’s combined high school marching band, will hold its inaugural Season Opener Community Night on Thursday, August 17th, at Columbus North at 5:30 PM. Highlights will include a food truck, Lemonade Brothers, Sno-Biz, dunk tank, Pie in the Face, and an inflatable slide. The event will get underway at 5:30 PM. The first public preview of “From the Roof Tops” 2023 marching show will begin at 7:15 PM. Food will be available starting at 5:30 PM.

Josh Speidel will throw the first pitch at the Columbus Indiana Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductees All-Star Game at Lincoln Park Diamond One at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 11th.

Future Hauser Jets Basketball Evaluation Day

Saturday, August 19th- K- 2nd grade boys and girls 9:00 AM, 3rd & 4th grade 10:00 AM, and 5th & 6th grade 11:00 AM. Girls at Hope Elementary and boys at the Fieldhouse.

Tuesday, August 8th, is National Pickleball Day. The Columbus Pickleball Club will offer free lessons from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM and 7:00 – 8:00 PM at Donner Center. Loaner paddles will be available.

The local club, along with Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, will host its 6th annual Discover Columbus Pickleball Tourney September 15th – 17th at Donner Center. Friday, September 15th, there will be open play beginning at 5:15 PM with a player social to follow.