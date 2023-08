Tuesday, August 29th

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross- Ron Dinn and Irv Swinehart 84

Low Net- Justin Montgomery 69

Girls Golf

Columbus East 200 Seymour 212

Franklin Community 181 Columbus North 199 Greenwood 209

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1 Franklin 0 (Varsity)

Columbus East 1 Franklin 1 (JV)

Plainfield 5 Columbus North 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 0 Plainfield 0 (JV)

Co-Ed Soccer

Oldenburg Academy 3 Hauser 0

Boys Tennis

Columbus East 4 Oldenburg Academy 1 (Varsity)

Hauser 3 Edinburgh 2 (Varsity)

Volleyball

Columbus East defeats Shelbyville 25-21, 25-21, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Shelbyville over Columbus East 25-12 & 25-23 (JV)

Columbus North defeats Greenwood Christian 25-12, 25-20, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Columbus North past Greenwood Christian 25-18 & 25-13 (JV)

Thursday’s Columbus North 9th/JV/Varsity Volleyball matches will be held at Martinsville rather than at Columbus North as originally scheduled. The Frosh and JV contests will begin at 6:00 PM with the Varsity match to follow.