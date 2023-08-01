Tuesday, August 1st

(Thanks Carrie Utterback)

Here are some swim tidbits:

Hunter Armstrong, who has an aunt, Polly Trotter, living in Hope, was champion in the 50 Backstroke in World Swimming in Japan.

In the SE Indiana Divisional Championships held at Center Grove H.S., Jonathan “Deuce” Callaway placed 4th in the 200 IM, 5th in the 100 Butterfly and 50 Freestyle, 6th in the 100 Freestyle, and 6th in the 50 Butterfly. His mother is former Columbus North swimmer Darcy Meshberger.

Tristan Davis finished 7th in the 200 Freestyle Relay and 5th in the 200 Medley at Center Grove. Both Callaway and Davis swim for the Franklin Regional Team.

The high school girls golf teams from around the state were first to hold official practices for the fall season last Friday, July 28th. All other fall sports squads held first sanctioned workouts on Monday, July 31st: Boys & Girls Cross Country, Non-Contact Football, Boys & Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Volleyball, and Unified Flag Football.

Football Turnout Numbers- Grades 9-12

Columbus East- 92

Columbus North- 115

At the Columbus City Men’s Open Tennis Championship, the singles title was won by Nathan Lin, a Columbus North graduate. He triumphed in three sets over his younger brother Hank, an incoming junior at CNHS.

The doubles title went to current Columbus North tandem of Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram. They defeated Matt Malinsky and Anthony Sanders in three sets.

The Columbus East Baseball team has been awarded the 2022-2023 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for posting a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Thanks, Columbus North Athletics Facebook:

“Next time you’re at an athletic event, make it a point to thank an event worker (ticket taker, public address announcer, scoreboard operator, etc.). Without these folks your event doesn’t happen. Please show your gratitude to these fantastic workers”.

Columbus North High School All-Sports passes are now available. They will be good at all regular season home Columbus North athletic events (excluding IHSAA and Conference Indiana tournaments hosted by CNHS). Prices: Family (up to 6) $225…Adult $90…Senior (62+) $60…Student $50. The passes are available at the North Athletic Office or at Blue/White Night August 5th beginning at 5:00 PM.