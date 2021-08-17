Tuesday, August 17th

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 2

Center Grove 2

The Trojans scored with 18 seconds to play to tie the score.

The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association pre-season Class 3A rankings have Columbus North girls fourth.

Girls Golf

Columbus East 170 Seymour 210

Columbus North 169 Greenwood 190

Boys Tennis

Bloomington South 5 Columbus East 0

Middle School Football

Central 38 Sunman-Dearborn 8 (8th)

Sunman-Dearborn 34 Central 0 (7th)

Columbus East at Whiteland Football Tickets



Tickets will be sold at the gate and online. Go to AD Pete Huse’s twitter account for the link.

Columbus North at Gibson Southern Football Tickets

Tickets will be sold at the gate beginning at 6:00 PM Columbus time.

Tickets for Columbus East boys at Saturday’s Center Grove Soccer Tourney will be sold online. Go to Pete Huse’s twitter post for info.

Columbus East girls Volleyball at Jeffersonville on Saturday. Tickets online via Pete Huse’s twitter post for info.

Due to the potential of COVID limiting indoor facility attendance, Hauser High School will not sell all-sports passes this school year.

Former Columbus East and IU gridder Harry Crider, wearing Number 73 for the Philadelphia Eagles, saw action in an exhibition game last week against Pittsburgh. The Eagles play again this Thursday versus the Patriots.